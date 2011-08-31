Adap.tv is the "Amazon" Marketplace for Video Advertising



The vast majority of ad buyers placing ads through Adap.tv are higher-end brands buying for the upper funnel, said Toby Gabriner, president of Adap.tv during the recent Beet.TV Online Video Leadership webcast. He explained the difference between networks, exchanges and marketplace and where Adap.TV fits.



“We now have thousands of sellers that connect into our platform and hundreds and hundreds of buyers. It is a marketplace, not an exchange,” Gabriner said, likening Adap.tv to an Amazon, with its easy-to-use transactional environment. The distinctions are important especially in light of comScore’s just-released ranking of video properties by ads viewed that placed Adap.tv second to only Hulu. Adap.TV delivered more than 674 million ad views in July.

While Adap.tv bears some similarities to an ad exchange or an ad network, a key difference lies in the amount of premium fixed placements, Gabriner said. His remarks are among the highlights of the August 23 Beet.TV Online Video Leadership webcast. The entire session can be found here.

Below is a photo from the session, from left to right: Kevin McGurn, VP, Hulu; Adapt.tv’s Gabriner; Ken Lagana, SVP of Sales at CBS Interactive; Michael Greene, Forrester and Mike Shields, of Digiday who moderated the first session.

