Adaptly, A 23-Year-Old's Fast Growing Startup, Hires A Googler To Take On Europe

Paul Turner, former Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Invite Media at Google, has joined Adaptly as General Manager of EMEA.Turner’s job will be to expand the business in Europe by growing the client base. Adaptly just opened up a London office as part of the expansion.

Adaptly is the brainchild of 23-year-old Nikhil Sethi and 22-year-old Garret Ullom. It’s a social media ad server and analytics platform that’s growing at a rapid pace.

After taking a $2 million investment from First Round Capital last December, the startup has run 3,000 campaigns for hundreds of clients. Some are 6-figure buys of which Adaptly takes a large cut — Sethi tells us it’s greater than 10%.

Sethi tells us business is going so well that the 10-month-old company is on track to generate $10 million top-line (gross) revenue this year.

To learn more about the startup, read this.

