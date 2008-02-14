AdaptiveBlue Reloads organiser Software

A browser plugin we might actually use: Alley-based AdaptiveBlue’s new BlueOrganizer, rolled out last night.



What does it do? Mostly time-savers: It lets you share Web sites on services like Twitter and Tumblr, save stuff for later (like a virtual Amazon bookshelf), and offers related links based on what kind of Web page you’re looking at. For instance, if you’re looking at an IMDB page for a new release, it figures out it’s a movie — and one click on BlueOrganizer could take you to a Fandango ticket ordering page.

Hard to say Firefox, Google, or Apple/Microsoft won’t build these into the browser/other toolbars/operating system at some point, but for now, it’s a clean, elegant add-on for hardcore Web users.

