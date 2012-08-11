Adam Yauch's Will Forbids Use Of His Music And Image In Ads

Photo: AP

Adam Yauch fought for his right to party, and now, the late Beastie Boys rapper is fighting for his right to “artistic property” for advertising after his death.Yauch passed away in May from cancer at age 47.



According to his will, which was filed on Tuesday in Manhattan Surrogate court and later obtained by Rolling Stone:

“Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, in no event may my image or name or any music or any artistic property created by me be used for advertising purposes.”

The phrase “or any music or any artistic property created by me” was added in handwriting.

Yauch’s will left his $6.4M estate to his wife, Dechen, and daughter, Tenzin Losel.

