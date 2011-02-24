UH OH: Cardinals Ace Adam Wainwright May Need Tommy John Surgery

Photo: AP

Adam Wainwright, the runner up to last year’s NL Cy Young Award has left spring training after injuring a ligament in his pitching elbow.Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak told the NY Daily News that he doesn’t “want to speculate but usually when it involves the ligament,” that means Tommy John surgery, which would sideline him for more than a year.



The news comes one week after Albert Pujols cut off contract negotiations, essentially announcing his free agency at the end of the season.

It’s going to be a long 2011 in St. Louis.

