Alex Trebek to be honoured with special cleats to be worn by Vikings receiver Adam Thielen

Scott Davis
Matt Patterson/AP ImagesAdam Thielen.
  • Minnesota Vikings wide receiver got custom cleats to honour late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.
  • Thielen’s cleats included an image of Trebek, his name, and a Final Jeopardy-like answer reading, “We will miss you, Alex.”
  • Trebek died of pancreatic cancer at 80 years old on November 8.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen paid tribute to late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek during “Monday Night Football.”

Thielen had custom cleats made featuring a drawing of Trebek’s face, name, and a fake final Jeopardy answer reading “We will miss you, Alex â€” $US19,000.” It’s unclear what the $US19,000 represents.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on November 8 and at age 80.

Here are Thielen’s sneakers:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.