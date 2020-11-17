Alex Trebek to be honoured with special cleats to be worn by Vikings receiver Adam Thielen

- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver got custom cleats to honour late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.
- Thielen’s cleats included an image of Trebek, his name, and a Final Jeopardy-like answer reading, “We will miss you, Alex.”
- Trebek died of pancreatic cancer at 80 years old on November 8.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen paid tribute to late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek during “Monday Night Football.”
Thielen had custom cleats made featuring a drawing of Trebek’s face, name, and a fake final Jeopardy answer reading “We will miss you, Alex â€” $US19,000.” It’s unclear what the $US19,000 represents.
Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on November 8 and at age 80.
Here are Thielen’s sneakers:
For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week. I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way. ???? #skol pic.twitter.com/1itrgOM4M8
— Mache- that guy who does the artwork on the shoes. (@MACHE275) November 16, 2020
