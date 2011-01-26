EA's iPhone App Store King Leaves To Go Back To Disney

Disney just hired away a key exec from gaming giant Electronic Arts.



Adam Sussman, EA’s VP of worldwide publishing for mobile, is going back to Disney, where he’ll be SVP of publishing for Disney Games. At Disney, he’ll oversee sales, marketing, franchise planning, etc.

At EA, Sussman was “responsible for $200+ mil in revenue for the #1 worldwide mobile apps publisher,” he boasts on his LinkedIn profile.

Indeed, under Sussman, EA became the gaming leader on Apple’s iOS platform, for both the iPhone/iPod touch and iPad. He also worked on other platforms like Android, RIM, etc.

Sussman returns to Disney, where he worked from 1999-2005, including overseeing M&A. Since then, he has also worked for Take-Two Interactive.

