15 Smart Things Adam Smith Said About Money

Photo: Wiki Commons

Adam Smith. Father of capitalism. Coined “the invisible hand.” Wrote the oft referred to but rarely read, “Wealth of Nations.”He was also a deeply odd guy who mumbled to himself in public, lived with his mother until she died and ordered all of his many papers burned upon his death. But that is all beside the point.



What he was not, was brief. His “Wealth of Nations” ran to five volumes. Here are some choice and chosen words about an issue that looms large: Money.

