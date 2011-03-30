Adam Smith: Raj Gave Me The Green Light To Break The Law

Photo: Kurt Rhodes via Flickr

Adam Smith has taken the stand this morning in the insider trading trial of Raj Rajaratnam.The former Galleon portfolio manager said “his ex-boss gave him the green light to break the law by gathering secrets about the technology industry,” the AP reports.



“Adam Smith testified Tuesday that Raj Rajaratnam’s Galleon firm used the information to “get an edge” on massive trades.”

So far that’s all we’ve heard about his testimony, but more details to come this afternoon.

Now meet Adam Smith >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.