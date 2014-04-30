Here's Adam Silver's Historic Statement On Banning Donald Sterling For Life

Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, is getting a lot of support for his decision to ban Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life after racist statements were made public.

There is no amount of money that excludes you from treating other people with respect. Thank you, Adam Silver.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 29, 2014

I agree 100% with Commissioner Silvers findings and the actions taken against Donald Sterling

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 29, 2014

Here’s the full text of the speech courtesy of annotation site, Rap Genius.

Shortly after the release of an audio recording the past Saturday morning that allegedly included Clippers owner Donald Sterling, the NBA commenced an investigation, which among other things included an interview of Mr. Sterling.](3137010) That investigation is now complete. The central findings of the investigation are that the man whose voice heard on the recording, and on a second recording from the same conversation that was released on Sunday, is Mr. Sterling, and that the hateful opinions voiced by that man are those of Mr. Sterling. The views expressed by Mr. Sterling are deeply offensive and harmful. That they came from an NBA owner only heightens the damage and my personal outrage. Sentiments of this kind are contrary to the principles of inclusion and respect that form the foundation of our diverse, multicultural, and multiethnic league. I am personally distraught that the views expressed by Mr. Sterling came from within an institution that has historically taken such a leadership role in matter of race relations and cause former and current players, coaches, fans, and partners of the NBA to question their very association with the league. To them, and pioneers of the game like Earl Lloyd, Chuck Cooper, “Sweetwater” Cliffton, the great Bill Russell, and particularly Magic Johnson, I apologize. Accordingly, effective immediately, I am banning Mr. Sterling for life from any association with the Clippers organization or the NBA. Mr. Sterling may not attend any NBA games or practices, he may not be present at any Clippers facility, and he may not participate in any business or player personnel decisions involving the team.

