A Private Equity Exec Survived A Plunge Out Of His 7th Floor Apartment Window

A 47-year-old president and managing partner of a private equity firm survived a plunge from his seventh floor Fifth Avenue apartment yesterday morning, the New York Post reports.



Adam Silberman sustained several broken bones and multiple trauma injuries after jumping from the 68th Street building, his wife Monique Ender Silberman told the paper.

A second floor awning helped break his fall, the report said.

The financier’s father-in-law told the Post that Silberman has been depressed over a fight with the co-op involving the family’s three French poodles. Apparently neighbours had complained about the dogs barking and one of them had to be sent away, the report said.

Police sources told the Post that they found “crack paraphernalia” in the home. A friend of Silberman’s told the paper that he doesn’t abuse drugs or alcohol.

Silberman runs Solas Investments, a private equity fund, holding company and investment banking consultant group that specialises in luxury, fashion, lifestyle brands and the consumer sector, according to his LinkedIn.

His interests include boating, shooting, food, luxury sector, retailing and real estate, his profile states. He also lists swanky private clubs—the Core Club and the Metropolitan Club—as organisations he’s affiliated with.

Here’s an image of the 860 Fifth Avenue building where Silberman jumped:

