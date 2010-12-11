Adam Sender Buys Bob Dylan's Hand-Written "Times They Are A Changin'" Lyrics

Exis Capital’s Adam Sender just won an auction for Bob Dylan’s hand-written “Times They Are A Changin'” lyrics, says CNBC.



The moment he chose to buy piece of art that is an emblem of changing times is a poignant one.

Sender paid over $422,000 for the lyrics, which are scratched on a piece of paper, so let’s think for a moment about why they might be worth so much to Sender.

At first glance it might seem like the SAC-Capital spawn is not at all worried about the FBI’s current raid parade on SAC-affiliated hedge funds, of which he is one, because he just shelled out $400,000.

But the purchase signifying “change” could also be to mark a big change in Sender’s life. Like say, having a really good or bad year performance-wise, or being worried about the FBI’s net ensnaring him.

So, much like David Ganek’s painting, “Sell the house Sell the car Sell the kids,” could be an omen of things to come, so could Sender’s new lyrics.

Check out the photo he keeps in the office of his art curator.

