Adam Sender Kept The Exis Capital Office So Hot/Cold That This 25-Year Old Analyst Left After Six Months

Jeff Northrop is much happier where he is now, running a company he founded that sells oysters to Manhattan’s top restaurants.



Northrop used to work at Exis Capital, a $3.5 billion fund run by art-collector and money manager Adam Sender, where, he explained to Bloomberg, says he became “disillusioned.”

Northrop armed himself with an economics degree from Columbia University, and in 2009 took a job as an analyst at Exis. He quickly became disillusioned monitoring the portfolio manager’s list of stocks and futures.

But disillusioned is what everyone says about why they left finance. That and being “bored,” which is basically a different diagnosis for the same disease.

Later in the Bloomberg interview, Northrop lets on to the real reason he left Exis: Sender’s mad temperature fluctuations.

“The office had like 15 different climate zones,” remembers Northrop. “Depending on [his boss’s] stress level, he would want it warmer or colder.”

The situation does sound trying. Forget dressing appropriately. 15 layers is just impractical. (Steve Cohen, by contrast, keeps the SAC office an even 69 degrees exactly.)

Now in oyster farming, Northrop works outside. Where it’s cold, it stays cold, and he likes it.

One person’s even known him to walk around inside with a box of ice, which might have been a handy tool at Exis for when Sender was/n’t stressed. But that was to make a sale (to Marc Forgione in Tribeca. He walked in with a box of oysters at ice and it worked; the sous-chef was sold.), not to stay cool, and if he had, Northrop might never have found his calling, not oyster farming exactly, but the world’s first aquaculture hedge fund, which we’d really like to hear about.

“My end goal,” he says, “is to create the world’s first aquaculture hedge fund.”

See? We knew he wasn’t disillusioned by finance.

