This Is The Photograph Hedge Fund Manager Adam Sender Keeps In His Art Curator's Office

Thomas Ruff NUDES

Photo: www.sendercollection.com

Adam Sender, the hedge fund manager of Exis Capital, has a pretty surreal life.According to this Bloomberg article, during work hours, Sender rules over Exis from a corner office in a SoHo loft office space. He sits in a “science-fiction command centre,” looking out at the sound-proof, dark trading floor (the lighting is as low as a movie theatre), over his 20 four glowing monitors.



(That’s still not as many as this floor trader has, but it beats Steve Cohen’s magic number.)

Off hours, Sender collects art to put in the office (and his home(s?), obviously). Awesome art.

Click here if you want to see the flourescent Dan Flavin that hangs in a corner and the John Currin from a conference room. Here is the Ed Ruscha “Let’s Be Realistic” hung outside the trading room, and here’s the Kara Walker mural that hangs in a hallway.

But here’s the real piece to pay attention to at 9 am Friday morning (above). It’s a blurry Thomas Ruff photograph of a woman in lingerie ruling over a leashed man kneeling in submission.

Good morning to you, too!

And here’s some more colour from this Bloomberg article about an Exis office tour. Yesterday we found out what Jamie Dimon’s favourite books are. Most of them are pretty basic, business-y reads.

Now we learn what books Sender has on the team’s coffee table: Alan Greenspan’s “Age of Turbulence” and Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged.”

