After Early Struggles, Adam Scott Showed Great Consistency To Win The Masters

At one point early in the second round, Adam Scott bogeyed three straight holes to drop back to even-par for the tournament. However, over the last 48 holes, Scott only bogeyed two more holes and played 9-under par to finish tied with Angel Cabrera at the end of regulation.



Likewise, Cabrera was 1-over midway through the second round, six shots behind Tiger Woods. But while Tiger was ultimately given a triple-bogey on the 15th hole during the second round, it was the same point in the tournament that Cabrera birdied four out of five holes.

Cabrera eventually improved his score from 1-over to 7-under in a span of just 16 holes. However, unlike Scott, Cabrera struggled late, posting four bogeys over the final 25 holes, allowing Scott to catch up and eventually win in a playoff.

Here is how the three golfers compared hole-by-hole…

Data via Masters.com

