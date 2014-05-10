Adam Scott Secretly Married His Long-Time Girlfriend In The Bahamas

Scott at the 2013 Masters Tournament. Harry How/ Getty.

Australian golfing champ Adam Scott has married his long-time girlfriend, Marie Kojzar, in secret, just days after The Masters.

The world No.2 golfer revealed the pair had a small Bahamas ceremony on April 17th, skipping an official engagement.

Scott told AAP: “It’s official. I am a settled down man and very happy.

“We just decided to get on with it, we’ve known each other long enough, let’s go and jump right in the deep end.

“It was just our family and a few friends and obviously there are a lot of people we would have liked to have had there who weren’t but we decided to have a very low key affair.

“It was more about not building it up into something too big that may have gotten out of hand but it was a fun event for everyone who was there and hopefully we will have fun celebrating with other friends when we catch up with them.”

