It was a huge week for the boys in Hollywood — major heroine casting news was scarce.



But when Angelina Jolie announces a new project, that kind of makes up for it.

Meanwhile, Jason Bateman circles a project that would pit him against Vince Vaughn — and Alan Arkin is about to kick arse under pressure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.