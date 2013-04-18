Sorry Everyone, Adam Scott Has A Girlfriend

Everyone fell in love with Australian-native Adam Scott last weekend.



Scott was the first Australian to win the Masters and he also happens to be very attractive.

We assumed he was single after his relationship with tennis player Ana Ivonovic ended in January, but today Scott told “CBS This Morning” that he is in fact taken. From “CBS This Morning”:

KING: I was in the office the other day, there was a computer on and it had your picture, it just said Adam Scott’s Arms, there were like 5 or 6 women 20s and 30s gathered all around it saying, he’s great, he’s got great teeth, he’s got great hair, he’s the world’s most eligible bachelor. So when you hear that about yourself, what do you want women to know about you and your availability?

SCOTT: That’s all quite embarrassing really, but no, I am not single at all. I’m very much in a relationship and very happy at the moment.

KING: And what is her name?

SCOTT: Marie.

In 2007, he was dating a woman named Marie Kojzar, an interior designer. Scott told Golf.com that they had been dating for four years, “a record for him.” But we’re not sure if he has rekindled his love with this Marie, or if the name is just a coincidence.

