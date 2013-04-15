THIS IS HOW IT FEELS: Adam Scott Is Australia's First Masters Winner

It was an unbearably tense finish.

Adam Scott just drained a medium length putt on the second hole of a playoff against Angel Cabrera to become the first Australian to win the US Masters.

It’s also Scott’s first Masters title, and a moment of redemption after his heartbreaking choke in last year’s British Open, when he led by four strokes with four holes to play — and lost.

In the first playoff hole at August both Scott and Cabrera finished in almost exactly the same position on the fringe of the 18th green after their approach shots finished short.

Both got up and down from there in two. Then they moved on to the 10th, and had very similar putts.

Cabrera’s finished on the edge of the hole. Here’s how close it was:

Zoomed in, it could hardly have been any closer to the hole without dropping in:

Scott made his – right in the slot.

Scott had drained a massive birdie putt on the last to squeak into the playoff. Here’s that putt on the 18th in regular play by Scott:

