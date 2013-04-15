Here's The Clutch Putt That Won The Masters For Adam Scott

Tony Manfred, Cork Gaines
adam scott celebrates masters

Adam Scott just won the Masters after burying two clutch putts down the stretch.

He’s the first Australian to ever win a green jacket.

He drained a 20-footer on the 18th hole to move to -9 and earn a spot in the playoff with Angel Cabrera (GIF below).

Then, on the second playoff hole, he buried a 15-foot putt to win it.

It’s ironic, since putting has always been the weakness of Scott’s game.

Here’s the final putt:

Here he is after winning (via @cjzero):

adam scott wins masters

The ol’ green jacket:

adam scott green jacket

It was a dramatic finale.

Scott and Cabrera were tied at -8 going into the 18th hole.

After Scott drained a 20-foot putt to move to -9 and seemingly win the tournament, Cabrera hit his approach shot to within two feet.

He birdied and sent it to a playoff.

Scott thought he won the tournament:

CBSAnd here is Cabrera’s approach …

