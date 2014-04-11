Adam Scott Is One Shot Off The Lead In The Masters Despite A Horrible Mistake

Defending Masters champion Adam Scott had just taken an early lead at this year’s Masters when he misjudged his club length and hit a ball into the water.

Wind appears to be wreaking havoc with golf balls on the 12th hole which is already considered one of the most difficult holes at Augusta National and part of “Amen Corner.”

In the group before Scott played the hole, Charl Schwartzel, who won The Masters in 2011, also hit his ball in the water.

Scott double-bogeyed and fell to 2-under, but was able to get one of the strokes back later and later on in his round, he was tied for the lead.

Scott’s now sitting in second place. He finished with a three-under 69, one shot behind current leader Bill Haas.

Rory McIlroy had an up and down day. He got to two-under early, blew it, got it back again and finished one-under, but that’s still good enough to be nudging the leaderboard on what looks to be a difficult day at Augusta.

