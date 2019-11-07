Adam Schiff announces public hearings in impeachment probe will begin next Wednesday

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call President Donald Trump alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to the media about Robert Mueller’s report upon arriving for the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Democrats announced on Wednesday that the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will begin on November 13.

The public hearings will begin with testimony from Bill Taylor, the most senior American envoy in Ukraine, and George Kent, a key State Department aide.

Last week, the House passed a resolution formalising the rules and parameters of their impeachment inquiry. All but two Democrats and no Republicans voted for the measure.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the hearings will begin with Bill Taylor, the most senior American envoy in Ukraine, and George Kent, a key State Department aide. And Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine who Trump ousted, will testify publicly on Friday, November 15.

Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, we will hear from William Taylor and George Kent. On Friday, November 15, 2019, we will hear from Marie Yovanovitch. More to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 6, 2019

Last week, the House passed a resolution formalising the rules and parameters of their impeachment inquiry. No Republicans voted for the measure, despite having called for the implementation of process rules.

The resolution came a little over a month after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally announced that the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform, and Foreign Affairs committees would jointly pursue the impeachment inquiry.

Republicans have complained that the impeachment investigation thus far hasn’t been transparent enough. The White House has called it “an illegitimate sham.”

But last month, a federal judge ruled that the Democratic impeachment investigation had been conducted legally and that a resolution was unnecessary.

