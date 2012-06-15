Adam Sandler's Movie Disaster Timeline

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Remember when Adam Sandler movies used to be good? Funny? Perhaps slightly amusing? Sandler had a string of classic films in the ’90s that replay over and over on cable television—”Happy Gilmore,” “The Waterboy,” “The Wedding Singer,” (which gave us Julia Guglia,) and, of course, “Billy Madison.”



However, after “Big Daddy” in 1999, Sandler’s films started to slide.

See how Sandler lost his funny bone on screen >

While some of his films may have been box office successes; the mere quality started venturing downhill bringing into question whether the films even deserved their blockbuster status.

Granted, there were still some enjoyable flicks in between (“Anger Management”), but in trying to branch out of his tired SNL comedic routine and tackle more serious themes including fatherhood and death (“Spanglish,” “Reign Over Me”) he missed the mark with fans.

Photo: Moviesinla via Flickr

So, he returned to his juvenile brand of comedy; however, once Sandler attempted becoming a more serious actor, audiences weren’t having that either (“You Don’t Mess With the Zohan,” anyone?).

After this, Sandler tried his luck with Disney’s more family-friendly “Bedtime Stories” before shacking up onscreen with fellow comedians (“Grown Ups”).

When that became a success, he immediately went back to his slapstick comedy routine with feeble jokes in “Jack and Jill.”

The thing with Sandler is that he moves one step forward and two steps back with films. Now, fans are so used to the gimmicky brand of Sandler folly, that we kind of just go with it.

With the outwardly outrageous looking “That’s My Boy” out Friday, let’s take a walk down memory lane at Sandler’s films.

