Adam Sandler's Embarrassing Career By The Numbers

Adam Sandler broke one of Hollywood’s most undesirable records Sunday: He received the most Razzie nominations ever by a star in one year.



The annual Golden Raspberry Awards, now in their 32nd year, reward the worst in film, and Sandler received a record 11 nods for his work as a writer, actor, and producer in a trio of critically-ravaged 2011 films — Jack and Jill, Just Go With It, and Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star.

Though Sandler’s been branded “the patron saint of scathing critical responses,” he nevertheless remains one of Hollywood’s few reliable box office stars. Here’s a look at how his “embarrassing,” paradoxical career breaks down:

11

Razzie nominations earned by Adam Sandler this year, a record for one star. (The winners will be announced April 1.)

5

The previous record for most nominations in one year, set by Eddie Murphy

4

Number of nominations Sandler received for Jack and Jill: Worst Actor, Worst Actress (for his cross-dressing performance as Jill), Worst Screenplay, and Worst Ensemble. The movie received 8 additional Razzie nods.

7

Times Sandler has been nominated for a Worst Actor Razzie. He’s only won once, for his performance in Big Daddy.

10

Career Razzie wins by Sylvester Stallone, a record

37

Number of films that Sandler has either acted in, directed, written, or produced, according to Rotten Tomatoes, a website which aggregates critical opinion

32

Number of those films which were rated “rotten,” meaning that fewer than 50 per cent of the critics considered by Rotten Tomatoes recommend the movie



25

Number of films in which Sandler has starred, according to Box Office Mojo

12

Number of those films that have earned more than $100 million at the domestic box office. Has Sandler “actually developed a foolproof formula for turning awful films into multiplex gold,” wonders Julie Miller atMovieline

3

Percentage of critics who recommended Jack and Jill on Rotten Tomatoes

$74 million

Domestic box office haul for Jack and Jill. By comparison, The Artist, which just picked up the Best Picture Oscar, has earned less than half that amount to date.

19

Percentage of critics who recommended Just Go With It, which earned five Razzie nominations this year, on Rotten Tomatoes

$103 million

Domestic box office haul for Just Go With It, again suggesting a “box office paradox” when it comes to Sandler

10

Percentage of critics who recommended Grown Ups on Rotten Tomatoes

$162 million

Domestic box office haul for Grown Ups

0

Percentage of critics who recommended Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, which Sandler co-wrote and produced

79

Percentage of critics who recommended 2002’s Punch-Drunk Love, Sandler’s biggest critical hit

$17 million

Box office haul for Punch-Drunk Love. Only Airheads and Mixed Nuts, both released before Sandler’s breakout performance in 1995’s Billy Madison, grossed less.

1

Number of Golden Globe nominations received by Sandler to date. The sole nod was for Punch-Drunk Love.

This post originally appeared at The Week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.