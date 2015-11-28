Adam Sandler released a new version of 'The Chanukah Song' to include Jared from Subway

NBC Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler released his fourth rendition of “The Chanukah Song” 13 years after the first three to include additions such as characters from “Frozen” and Jared, the controversial former Subway spokesperson.

“Jared from Subway: Goddamnit, a Jew. But guess who’s Jewish and can fix him? Loveline’s Dr. Drew,” Sandler sang during a performance in San Diego November 18.

Last week, Fogle was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for charges relating to child pornography and sex with a minor.

Other names Sandler mentioned include: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Drake, Scarlett Johansson, Princess Leia, Elsa from “Frozen” and David Beckham, who is “a quarter chosen.” And he didn’t leave out Shia LaBeouf, who is “half a Jew, but 100 per cent nutty.”

He premiered the fourth version at the New York Comedy Festival’s Judd Apatow & Friends event on November 14.

The original “Chanukah Song” debuted on “Saturday Night Live” in 1994 and was featured on his comedy album, “What the Hell Happened to Me?”

According to Nielsen’s SoundScan, since 2014, “The Chanukah Song” is the ninth-largest selling holiday digital song ever, with 688,000 downloads. Sandler released Part 2 in 1999 on his fourth album “Stan and Judy’s Kid ” and Part 3 in 2002 as part of the “Eight Crazy Nights” soundtrack.

