Adam Sandler Tops Forbes' List Of Most Overpaid Actors

Getty/Kevin Winter Adam Sandler’s most recent film ‘Grown Ups 2’ is expected to improve his numbers.

Funny man Adam Sandler knabbed the number one spot on Forbes’ list of the

10 Most Overpaid Actors of 2013.

To compile the rankings, Forbes compared actors’ salaries from their last three films with movie earnings and studio budgets.

Sandler had two big movie flops this year — “Jack and Jill” and “That’s My Boy” — the former of which cost $US80 million to make and grossed $US150 million, while the latter cost $US70 million to make but only grossed $US57 million.

Forbes estimates that for every $US1 Sandler made for his last three movies, the films themselves earned an average of $US3.40.

Sandler swiped the top spot from last year’s front-runner, Eddie Murphy, while Katherine Heigel remains in second place for the second year in a row — thanks to the lackluster “One For the Money” and “Killers.”

Forbes’ list is compiled from numbers between June 2012 and 2013.

Here’s the complete list of Overpaid Actors:

1. Adam Sandler: Returns $US3.40 for every $US1 paid.

2. Katherine Heigl: Returns $US3.50 for every $US1 paid.

3. Reese Witherspoon: Returns $US3.90 for every $US1 paid

4. Nicolas Cage: Returns $US6 for every $US1 paid.

5. Kevin James: Returns $US6.10 for every $US1 paid.

6. Denzel Washington: Returns $US8.30 for every $US1 paid.

7. Steve Carell: Returns $US10 for every $US1 paid.

8. Jennifer Aniston: Returns $US10.60 for every $US1 paid.

9. Matt Damon: Returns $US10.60 for every $US1 paid.

10. Ryan Reynolds: Returns $US10.70 for every $US1 paid.

