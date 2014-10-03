Netflix's Adam Sandler Deal Is Smart Because People Watch His Movies No Matter How Bad They Get

Netflix The current Adam Sandler movie selection on Netflix in the US.

Thursday morning, Netflix announced Adam Sandler signed an exclusive four-movie deal with the streaming site.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced its first ever venture into original films. It will release a sequel to “Crouching Tiger” next summer, at the same time it will debut in theatres.

According to Netflix, Sandler’s films are among the most viewed by subscribers not only in the U.S., but across its 50 global territories from Brazil to the U.K.

The deal makes sense for Sandler, whose films haven’t been making as big of a splash domestically as they have been internationally.

His last movie, “Blended,” which reunited the actor with Drew Barrymore, was an overall box-office disappointment, and one of Sandler’s lowest opening box-office weekends ever. The $40 million film made $US46.3 million domestically, but a whopping $US80.5 million overseas.

After more than 30 movies, the actor’s films have arguably gotten considerably worse and wackier (Sandler played both himself and his sister in 2011’s critically panned “Jack and Jill”). Despite 19 Razzie nominations and five wins, Sandler’s movies have amassed

more than $US3.9 billion worldwide.

We’ve taken a look at his highest-grossing movies, while adjusting for ticket inflation. Through all of the actors serious and wacky roles, it’s clear that the zanier the role, the bigger the cash grab at the box office. Left off this list are animated Sandler films.

