Netflix's Adam Sandler Deal Is Smart Because People Watch His Movies No Matter How Bad They Get

Thursday morning, Netflix announced Adam Sandler signed an exclusive four-movie deal with the streaming site.
Earlier this week, Netflix announced its first ever venture into original films. It will release a sequel to “Crouching Tiger” next summer, at the same time it will debut in theatres.
According to Netflix, Sandler’s films are among the most viewed by subscribers not only in the U.S., but across its 50 global territories from Brazil to the U.K.
The deal makes sense for Sandler, whose films haven’t been making as big of a splash domestically as they have been internationally.
His last movie, “Blended,” which reunited the actor with Drew Barrymore, was an overall box-office disappointment, and one of Sandler’s lowest opening box-office weekends ever. The $40 million film made $US46.3 million domestically, but a whopping $US80.5 million overseas.
After more than 30 movies, the actor’s films have arguably gotten considerably worse and wackier (Sandler played both himself and his sister in 2011’s critically panned “Jack and Jill”). Despite 19 Razzie nominations and five wins, Sandler’s movies have amassed
more than $US3.9 billion worldwide.
We’ve taken a look at his highest-grossing movies, while adjusting for ticket inflation. Through all of the actors serious and wacky roles, it’s clear that the zanier the role, the bigger the cash grab at the box office. Left off this list are animated Sandler films.
Opening Weekend: $US38.5 million
Estimated Budget:$90 million
Worldwide gross unadjusted: $US199.9 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 37%/45%
Sandler plays a man who fakes his own death to live out his dream of becoming a hairstylist in New York City in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan.'
Opening Weekend: million
Estimated Budget:$50 million
Worldwide gross unadjusted: $171.2 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 22%/60%
The remake of Frank Capra's 1936 film followed Sandler as a pizza shop owner named Longfellow Deeds who comes into a great fortune of money. The film received three Razzie Award nominations including Worst Actor but is one of Sandler's most successful hits.
Opening Weekend: $US27.4 million
Estimated Budget:$80 million
Worldwide Gross Unadjusted: $US212.8 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 25%/56%
The family film opened during the 2009 holiday season against animated picture 'The Tale of Despereaux' and 'Marley and Me,' easily beating out the first film. The film also edged out 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' at the box office when it debuted.
Opening Weekend: $US47.6 million
Estimated Budget: $US82 million
Worldwide gross unadjusted: $US190.3 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 31% / 62%
The quirky remake of the 1974 film which has Sandler playing football in prison was called 'predictable' and a poor imitation of the original. However, the movie holds the record for Sandler's highest-grossing opening weekend.
Opening Weekend: $US42.5 million
Estimated Budget:$80 million
Worldwide gross unadjusted: $US247 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 7%/55%
The sequel to the 2010 film debuted as Sandler's worst-reviewed film yet before getting bumped up to 7% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite awful reviews, the reunion of the funnymen gave Sandler one of his biggest opening weekends.
Opening Weekend: $US39.9 million
Estimated Budget:$75 million
Worldwide Gross Unadjusted: $US196.5 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 44%/65%
Critics weren't fans of the crude humour injected into the romantic storyline of a guy (Sandler) who tries to get a girl (Drew Barrymore) with short term memory loss to fall in love with him all over again every day. That didn't matter as audiences confirmed they liked the onscreen chemistry between Barrymore and Sandler in their first film together since 1998's 'The Wedding Singer.'
Opening Weekend: $US42.2 million
Estimated Budget: $US75 million
Worldwide Gross Unadjusted: $195.7 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 43%/60%
Adam Sandler's character gets sent to anger management therapy with none other than Jack Nicholson. Critics were pretty divided on the film, with many left unimpressed by Nicholson's performance. Once again, reviews for the film didn't matter as the draw of the two big names sent people to theatres.
Opening Weekend: $US40.5 million
Estimated Budget: $US80 million
Worldwide gross unadjusted: $US271.4 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 10%/63%
After 2009's flop 'Funny People,' Sandler included actual funny people Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, and the always present Rob Schneider in his next film. Despite poor critical reviews which called the film 'crude' and 'juvenile,'
the film did well enough to warrant a sequel.
Opening Weekend: $US40 million
Estimated Budget: $US82.5 million
Worldwide gross unadjusted: $US237.6 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 32% / 67 %
The film about a workaholic father who gets a remote control to fast-forward through the boring parts of life was well-received by audiences, but took a hard hit from critics. The stuffed-animal-molesting dog bit did get to be a bit much after the first two times.
Opening Weekend: $39.4 million
Budget: $US23 million
Overseas Gross: $US24.5 million
Worldwide Gross: $US186 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 35%/72%
One of Sandler's most popular roles remains that of stuttering, University of Louisiana Cougars waterboy Bobby Boucher who is secretly a gifted linebacker. While the film succeeded, many reviews picked at the film for cheap laughs and gags while Roger Ebert -- who really wanted to give Sandler a good review --
couldn't find the film's lead character believable.
Opening Weekend: $41.5 million
Estimated Budget: $US34.2 million
Worldwide Gross Unadjusted: $US234.8 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 40%/75%
Critics may have been revolted -- the film was nominated for five Razzies -- but audiences couldn't get enough of Sandler as Sonny Koufax, a surrogate father to a boy who turned up on his doorstep. The movie reruns often on cable.
The biggest difference here is the addition of 2011's 'Just Go With It' starring Brooklyn Decker and Jennifer Aniston and animated picture 'Hotel Transylvania.'
10. 'Anger Management': $US195.7 million
9. '50 First Dates': $US196.5 million
8. 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan': $US199.9 million
7. 'Bedtime Stories': $US212.9 million
6. 'Just Go With It': $US214.9 million
5. 'Big Daddy': $US234.8 million
4. 'Click': $US237.7 million
3. 'Grown Ups 2': $US247 million
2. 'Grown Ups': $US271.4 million
1. 'Hotel Transylvania': $US358.4 million
