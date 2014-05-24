Adam Sandler Movies Will Make Money No Matter How Bad They Get

Adam Sandler’s new romantic comedy “Blended,” co-starring Drews Barrymore, hits theatres this weekend.
The film isn’t getting great reviews, but if Sandler’s movies have taught us anything it’s that no matter how bad his movies may get, they will always do well in theatres.
After more than 30 movies, 19 Razzie nominations and five wins, his movies have amassed
more than $US3.7 billion worldwide.
The zanier the premise, the better his films appear to do in theatres. 2008’s “Don’t Mess With the Zohan,” where Sandler plays a hairstylist in New York City, is one of the actor’s best-performing movies.
Instead, it’s when Sandler attempts to deviate and be serious on set (“Reign Over Me,” “Funny People”), that it’s a disservice to his box-office total.
1995: Adam Sandler's first classic 'Billy Madison' is now considered one of the comedian's iconic films.
Opening Weekend: $6.6 million
Budget: $US10 million
Worldwide Gross: $US26.5 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 46%/80%
Though critics didn't give it great ratings, 'Billy Madison' went on to be Sandler's first box-office success.
*Note: Percentages represent critic and audience review scores respectively.
Opening Weekend: $8.5 million
Budget: $US12 million
Worldwide Gross: $US41.2 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 60%/85%
Better reviews from critics and fans led to nearly double the box-office intake of 'Billy Madison.'
1998: Two years later, 'The Wedding Singer,' featuring the first of his many successful ventures with Drew Barrymore, received the highest praise from critics and largest haul at theatres yet.
Opening Weekend: $18.9 million
Budget: $US18 million
Worldwide Gross: $US123.3 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 67%/81%
Barrymore helped bring Sandler to one of his best critiqued films at theatres.
1998: That same year, Sandler's more comedic 'Waterboy' debuted to an even larger box-office intake.
Opening Weekend: $39.4 million
Budget: $US23 million
Worldwide Gross: $US186 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 35%/72%
Critics may not have been fans of Sandler's most bizarre role yet as Waterboy Bobby Boucher, but audiences loved it. His fourth successful film at theatres proved the comedian was box-office gold for the time being.
1999: Critics may have been revolted, but audiences couldn't get enough of Sandler as a surrogate father to a boy who turned up on his doorstep in 'Big Daddy.'
Opening Weekend: $41.5 million
Budget: $US34.2 million
Worldwide Gross: $US234.8 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 40%/75%
As Sonny Koufax, Sandler showed that in addition to his brand of juvenile comedy, he could also be compassionate on screen.
Opening Weekend: $US16 million
Worldwide: $US58.2 million
Budget: $US85 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 22% / 57%
The box-office flop Sandler also wrote and co-produced did not go over well at theatres. The film dipped more than 51% during week two in theatres.
Sandler bounced back with a string of box-office gold for the next few years with 'Punch-Drunk Love,*' 'Mr. Deeds,' 'Anger Management' and '50 First Dates.'
'Punch Drunk Love' Worldwide: $US24.6 million
'Mr Deeds' Worldwide: $171.2 million / Budget: $US50 million
'Anger Management' Worldwide: $195.7 million / Budget: $US75 million
'50 First Dates' Worldwide: $US196.4 million / Budget: $US75 million
2004: Sandler opted for a character change as loveable father figure in 'Spanglish,' which didn't go over well with fans.
Opening Weekend: $US8.8 million
Worldwide: $US55 million
Budget: $US80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 53%/61%
The dramedy starring Téa Leoni and Paz Vega suffered from a weak box office debut. With a short seven weeks in theatres, it was clear fans weren't looking for a more serious Sandler.
Opening Weekend: $US47.6 million
Worldwide: $US190.3 million
Budget: $US82 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 31% / 62%
The quirky remake of the 1974 original by the same name wasn't Sandler's worst film -- it stayed among the top ten for six weeks.
2006: The actor's next film 'Click' also took a hard hit from critics, but once again audiences ate it up.
Opening Weekend: $US40 million
Worldwide: $US237.6 million
Budget: $US82.5 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 32% / 67 %
The film about a workaholic father who gets a remote control to fast-forward through the boring parts of life was well-received by audiences, but took a hard hit from critics. The stuffed-animal-molesting dog bit did get to be a bit much after the first two times.
Opening Weekend: $US7.4 million
Worldwide: $US22.2 million
Budget: $US20 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 64%/82%
Sandler's attempt at a more somber role where he played a man who lost his family on 9/11, seriously backfired. Despite Don Cheadle starring alongside him and decent reviews, the film had a short run in theatres after it quickly plummeted on the box office list to the 42 spot.
From the trailer, the movie originally looked like it was supposed to be serious with funny undertones since Sandler uses a variation of his silly voice reserved for characters including Bobby from 'The Waterboy.' It's at the second half of the trailer we're finally provided with a glimpse of the real film: an ultimately dark, depressing mantra -- a far cry from Sandler's usual brand of films.
July 2007: Sandler and Kevin James played two firefighters i who wed to receive partner benefits in 'I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.'
Opening Weekend: $US34.2 million
Worldwide: $US186 million
Budget: $US85 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 14%/ 69%
The film didn't showcase gay marriage and homosexuality in the best light. After this addition to his film collection, Sandler's brand of comedy became even more bizarre.
2008: It didn't matter that 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan' looked more like a Sacha Baron Cohen gimmick than a Sandler film.
Opening Weekend: $US38.5 million
Worldwide: $US199.9 million
Budget: $US90 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 37%/45%
Sandler returned to the bizarre in his next film where titular character (Zohan) fakes his own death to live out his dream of becoming a hairstylist in New York City. The premise gets old, quick. Despite the wacky fashion storyline, the film did well at the box office.
2009: Sandler's first real family film, 'Bedtime Stories' was a snooze, but still performed well at theatres.
Opening Weekend: $US27.4 million
Worldwide: $US212.8 million
Budget: $US80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 25%/56%
It's no surprise the film did so well given it was one of three films family movies released during the 2009 holiday season (the others being 'The Tale of Despereaux' and 'Marley and Me'). The film was knocked from the box-office top ten quickly, dropping nearly six spots weekly in theatres.
2009: 'Funny People' was one of Sandler's least funny films. Again, another serious dramedy didn't meet its estimated production budget.
Opening Weekend: $US22.6 million
Worldwide: $US71.5 million
Budget: $US75 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 68%/48%
Though filled with Seth Rogan, Jonah Hill and Jason Schwartzman, the dramedy was overtly unfunny even with a deceptively humorous trailer. The movie followed the lead's (Sandler) diagnosis with a rare blood disorder and ensuing (depressing) aftermath.
2010: 'Grown Ups' may have won big at the box office but was chewed out as poorly put together by critics.
Opening Weekend: $US40.5 million
Worldwide: $US271.4 million
Budget: $US80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 10%/63%
After flop 'Funny People,' Sandler included actual funny people, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade and the always present Rob Schneider in his next film. Despite poor critic reviews, the film did well enough to warrant a sequel.
Feb 2011: Though critics chastised 'Just Go With It,' the film made more than $US200 million at the box office.
Opening Weekend: $US30.5 million
Worldwide: $US214.9 million
Budget: $US80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 19%/60%
Injecting model Brooklyn Decker (and a surprise role with Nicole Kidman) helped give the film an added boost at theatres. However, big cameos couldn't save the film whose humour (or lack thereof) fell flat as a result of Decker's killer looks stealing the spotlight. Then there was Aniston's 'daughter' with the fake British accent.
November 2011: Sandler received every 2011 Razzie for 'Jack and Jill' and the film was still profitable at the box office.
Opening Weekend: $US25 million
Worldwide: $US149.6 million
Budget: $US79 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 3%/38%
The film holds a 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- one of the lowest scores of 2011. In addition, Sandler's comedy swept the Razzies, the annual award show honouring Hollywood's worst movies, winning every award -- a first in the show's history.
Opening Weekend: $US13.5 million
Worldwide: $US57.7 million
Budget: $US70 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 20%/53%
This may be the most ridiculous plotline Sandler has delivered since ... well, his last film. Looking like Robbie Hart of 'The Wedding Singer,' the film follows Sandler reuniting with his long lost son who he fathered as a teenager.
2013: 'Grown Ups 2' debuted as Sandler's worst reviewed film yet before getting bumped up to 7% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Opening Weekend: $US42.5 million
Worldwide: $US247 million
Budget: $US80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 7%/55%
Despite the reviews, the reunion of the funnymen gave Sandler his biggest opening weekend since 2005's 'The Longest Yard.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.