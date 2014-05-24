Adam Sandler Movies Will Make Money No Matter How Bad They Get

Warner Bros. Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in ‘Blended.’

Adam Sandler’s new romantic comedy “Blended,” co-starring Drews Barrymore, hits theatres this weekend.

The film isn’t getting great reviews, but if Sandler’s movies have taught us anything it’s that no matter how bad his movies may get, they will always do well in theatres.

After more than 30 movies, 19 Razzie nominations and five wins, his movies have amassed

more than $US3.7 billion worldwide.

The zanier the premise, the better his films appear to do in theatres. 2008’s “Don’t Mess With the Zohan,” where Sandler plays a hairstylist in New York City, is one of the actor’s best-performing movies.

Instead, it’s when Sandler attempts to deviate and be serious on set (“Reign Over Me,” “Funny People”), that it’s a disservice to his box-office total.

