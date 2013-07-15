Adam Sandler Movies Will Make Money No Matter How Bad They Get

No matter how bad Adam Sandler movies get, they will always make money. Look no further than his latest movie, “Grown Ups 2.”



Despite the film receiving terrible reviews from critics — it stands at 7% on Rotten Tomatoes — audiences gave it a “B” CinemaScore.

So far the film has earned a healthy $42.5 million at theatres opening weekend.

Despite the film’s box-office debut, there’s something to be said for the increasingly bland quality of Sandler flicks.

However, for some reason, it doesn’t seem to affect his film’s performances.

The more ridiculous the premise, the better the film appears to do in theatres.

Sandler can play both himself and an obnoxious, over-the-top sister, a fashion forward hair dresser, and an irresponsible father performing the same gags over and over again and audiences will still throw money his way.

Instead, it’s when Sandler attempts to deviate and be serious on set, that it’s a disservice to his box-office total.

Fans are so used to the gimmicky brand of Sandler folly, that we kind of just go with it.

