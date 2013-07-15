Adam Sandler Movies Will Make Money No Matter How Bad They Get

No matter how bad Adam Sandler movies get, they will always make money. Look no further than his latest movie, “Grown Ups 2.”
Despite the film receiving terrible reviews from critics — it stands at 7% on Rotten Tomatoes — audiences gave it a “B” CinemaScore.
So far the film has earned a healthy $42.5 million at theatres opening weekend.
Despite the film’s box-office debut, there’s something to be said for the increasingly bland quality of Sandler flicks.
However, for some reason, it doesn’t seem to affect his film’s performances.
The more ridiculous the premise, the better the film appears to do in theatres.
Sandler can play both himself and an obnoxious, over-the-top sister, a fashion forward hair dresser, and an irresponsible father performing the same gags over and over again and audiences will still throw money his way.
Instead, it’s when Sandler attempts to deviate and be serious on set, that it’s a disservice to his box-office total.
Fans are so used to the gimmicky brand of Sandler folly, that we kind of just go with it.
Opening Weekend: $6.6 million
Budget: $10 million
Worldwide Gross: $26.5 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 45%/79%
Though critics didn't give it great ratings, the 'Billy Madison' went on to be Sandler's first box-office success.
*Note: Percentages represent critic and audience review scores respectively.
Opening Weekend: $8.5 million
Budget: $12 million
Worldwide Gross: $41.2 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 59%/83%
Better reviews from critics and fans led to nearly double the box-office intake of 'Billy Madison.'
Opening Weekend: $18.9 million
Budget: $18 million
Worldwide Gross: $123.3 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 67%/76%
Barrymore helped bring Sandler to one of best critiqued films at theatres.
Opening Weekend: $39.4 million
Budget: $23 million
Worldwide Gross: $186 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 32%/74%
Critics may not have been fans of Sandler's most bizarre role yet as Waterboy Bobby Boucher, but audiences loved it. His fourth successful film at theatres proved the comedian was box-office gold.
Opening Weekend: $41.5 million
Budget: $34.2 million
Worldwide Gross: $234.8 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 40%/77%
As Sonny Koufax, Sandler showed that in addition to his brand of juvenile comedy, he could also be compassionate on screen.
Opening Weekend: $16 million
Worldwide: $58.2 million
Budget: $85 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 22% / 64%
The box-office flop Sandler also wrote and co-produced did not go over well at theatres. The film dipped more than 51 per cent during week two in theatres.
'Punch Drunk Love' Worldwide: $24.6 million
'Mr Deeds' Worldwide: $171.2 million / Budget: $50 million
'Anger Management' Worldwide: $195.7 million / Budget: $75 million
'50 First Dates' Worldwide: $196.4 million / Budget: $75 million
Opening Weekend: $8.8 million
Worldwide: $55 million
Budget: $80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 53%/63%
The dramedy starring Téa Leoni and Paz Vega suffered from a weak box office debut. With a short seven weeks in theatres, it was clear fans weren't looking for a more serious Sandler.
Opening Weekend: $47.6 million
Worldwide: $190.3 million
Budget: $82 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 31% / 67%
The quirky remake of the 1974 original by the same name wasn't Sandler's worst film--it stayed among the top 10 for six weeks.
Opening Weekend: $40 million
Worldwide: $237.6 million
Budget: $82.5 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 33% / 72 %
The film about a workaholic father who gets a remote control to fast-forward through the boring parts of life was well-received by audiences, but took a hard hit from critics. The stuffed-animal-molesting dog bit did get to be a bit much after the first two times.
Opening Weekend: $7.4 million
Worldwide: $22.2 million
Budget: $20 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 63%/81%
Sandler's attempt at a more somber role where he played a man who lost his family on 9/11, seriously backfired. Despite Don Cheadle starring alongside him and decent reviews, the film had a short run in theatres after it quickly plummeted on the box office list to the 42 spot.
From the trailer, the movie originally looked like it was supposed to be serious with funny undertones given Sandler uses a variation of his silly voice reserved for characters including Bobby from 'The Waterboy.' It's at the second half of the trailer we're finally provided with a glimpse of the real film: an ultimately dark, depressing mantra--a far cry from Sandler's usual brand of films.
Opening Weekend: $34.2 million
Worldwide: $186 million
Budget: $85 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 14%/ 73%
The film didn't showcase gay marriage and homosexuality in the best light. After this addition to his film collection, Sandler's brand of comedy became even more bizarre.
Opening Weekend: $38.5 million
Worldwide: $199.9 million
Budget: $90 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 37%/50%
Sandler returned to the bizarre in his next film where titular character (Zohan) fakes his own death to live out his dream of becoming a hairstylist in New York City. The premise gets old, quick. Despite the wacky fashion storyline, the film did well at the box office.
Opening Weekend: $27.4 million
Worldwide: $212.8 million
Budget: $80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 25%/63%
Despite earning $110.1 domestically, 'Stories' put us--and audiences--to sleep. It's no surprise the film did so well given it was one of three films family movies released during the 2009 holiday season (the others being 'The Tale of Despereaux' and 'Marley and Me'). The film was knocked from the box-office top 10 quickly, dropping nearly six spots weekly in theatres.
Opening Weekend: $22.6 million
Worldwide: $71.5 million
Budget: $75 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 68%/58%
Though filled with Seth Rogan, Jonah Hill and Jason Schwartzman, the dramedy was overtly unfunny despite a deceptively humorous trailer. The movie followed the lead's (Sandler) diagnosis with a rare blood disorder and ensuing (depressing) aftermath.
Opening Weekend: 40.5 million
Worldwide: $271.4 million
Budget: $80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 10%/59%
After flop 'Funny People,' Sandler included actual funny people, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade and the always present Rob Schneider in his next film. Despite poor critic reviews, the film saw box office success, enough to warrant a sequel.
Opening Weekend: $30.5 million
Worldwide: $214.9 million
Budget: $80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 19%/62%
No doubt injecting model Brooklyn Decker (and surprise role with Nicole Kidman) helped give the film an added boost at theatres. However, big cameos couldn't save the film whose humour (or lack thereof) fell flat as a result of Decker's killer looks stealing the spotlight. We also couldn't get past Aniston's 'daughter' with the fake British accent.
Opening Weekend: $25 million
Worldwide: $149.6 million
Budget: $79 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 3%/39%
The film retained a three per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes--one of the lowest scores of 2011. In addition, Sandler's comedy swept the Razzies, the annual award show honouring Hollywood's worst movies, winning every award--a first in the show's history.
Despite earning a dismal $74 million domestically, the film went on to do well worldwide.
Opening Weekend: $13.5 million
Worldwide: $57.7 million
Budget: $70 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 20%/54%
This may be the most ridiculous plot line Sandler has delivered since ... well, his last film. Looking like Robbie Hart of 'The Wedding Singer,' the film follows Sandler reuniting with his long lost son who he fathered as a teenager.
Opening Weekend: $42.5 million
Budget: $80 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 7%/90%
Despite the reviews, the reunion of the funnymen is making more than $40 million opening weekend.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.