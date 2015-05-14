Adam Sandler performed a hilariously touching musical tribute to David Letterman

As celebrities are making their final rounds on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” Adam Sandler stopped by the late-night show to send him off with one of his musical renditions: “There is no better man than David Letterman.”

It’s probably one of the greatest bits Sandler’s done in a while.

Among the highlights:

“He’ll finally have time to take Jay Leno out for coffee and then secretly pee in his cup.” “Both Jimmy’s [Kimmel and Fallon] should get on their knees and blow … you kisses.” “When you say goodbye and take your final drive, in your Ferrari full of stolen office supplies, and we watch you go with eyes full of tears, I hope the cops pull you over and drag you back here for 30 more years.”

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

