Adam Sandler performed a hilariously touching musical tribute to David Letterman

As celebrities are making their final rounds on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” Adam Sandler stopped by the late-night show to send him off with one of his musical renditions: “There is no better man than David Letterman.”
It’s probably one of the greatest bits Sandler’s done in a while.
Among the highlights:
“He’ll finally have time to take Jay Leno out for coffee and then secretly pee in his cup.”
“Both Jimmy’s [Kimmel and Fallon] should get on their knees and blow … you kisses.”
“When you say goodbye and take your final drive, in your Ferrari full of stolen office supplies, and we watch you go with eyes full of tears, I hope the cops pull you over and drag you back here for 30 more years.”
Check it out below:
