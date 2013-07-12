Adam Sandler Got Attacked By A Cheetah While On Safari In Africa

While promoting his new movie “Grown Ups 2” on “The Late Show with David Letterman” Wednesday night, Adam Sandler let it slip that he was recently attacked by a cheetah while on a private safari in Africa.



“They were very nice people at this place and they let me in with a cheetah,” Sandler explained. “They said I could feed the cheetah water with my hands so I did it and it went a little bit wrong.”

The incident — which didn’t actually harm anyone — was captured on tape.

But the most surprising part about it is how calm and collected Sandler remains after the animal mauls him.

Watch the video below:



