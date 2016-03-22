Adam Sandler's next Netflix comedy movie has a wild and NSFW teaser

After 2015’s “The Ridiculous 6,” Adam Sandler returns to Netflix with “The Do-Over.”

The second film from his four-movie deal with Netflix, “The Do-Over” features Sandler as a bank manager whose life gets complicated thanks to his friend (David Spade).

The short teaser doesn’t show much of the plot, but Netflix’s description says, “The life of a bank manager is turned upside down when a friend from his past manipulates him into faking his own death and taking off on an adventure.”

Paula Patton, Nick Swardson, and Luis Guzman also star.

The film hits Netflix May 27.

Watch the teaser below. (Warning: brief flash of nudity.)

