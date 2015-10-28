Adam Sandler's new movie 'The Ridiculous 6' stars every comedian you can imagine

Netflix Adam Sandler in ‘The Ridiculous 6.’

The first of four original films that Adam Sandler is making for Netflix, “The Ridiculous 6,” now has a trailer.

Available to stream starting December 11, Sandler’s movie compiles a who’s-who of comics to star in a wacky Western in which Sandler plays one of six outlaws who realise they have the same father.

Along with Sandler, the film stars Rob Schneider, Will Forte, Luke Wilson, David Spade, Terry Crews, John Turturro, Whitney Cummings, and Norm Macdonald, to name a few.

The film already made headlines when, during filming, a group of American Indian actors walked off the set after complaining of their characters having offensive names and scenes that they felt disrespected Native American religious practices.

Following the walkout by the actors, Netflix released a statement: “The movie has ‘ridiculous’ in the title for a reason: because it is ridiculous,” it read. “It is a broad satire of Western movies and the stereotypes they popularised, featuring a diverse cast that is not only part of — but in on — the joke.”

Watch the trailer:

