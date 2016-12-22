Delta denies discriminating against 'known prankster' Saleh -- Saleh to consult with lawyer

Twitter/Adam Saleh Screenshot of a video taken by Adam Saleh shows him being removed from a Delta flight.

Delta airlines is denying a claim from a YouTube star alleging he was removed from a flight Wednesday for speaking Arabic.

Adam Saleh, who is notorious for his pranks on YouTube, and a friend were removed from a Delta flight following “disturbance in the cabin,” the airline said in a statement

A tweet from Saleh alleging Delta employees removed him from the flight for speaking Arabic, gained more than half a million retweets and was met with outrage and scepticism alike.

Saleh is known for crafting viral incidents.

After conducting an interview into the incident, Delta said Saleh and another traveller were removed over “provocative behaviour” that disturbed other customers onboard the flight.

“Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behaviour, including shouting. This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight,” a statement from Delta said.

“While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video recorded and encouraged by his travelling companion, what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority,” the statement continued.

On Wednesday, Saleh posted several videos on Twitter and Periscope showing him being removed from a Delta flight.

After the incident, Saleh said on Twitter that after being “checked” for 30 minutes, he boarded another plane, and that he and his friend are “heading to our lawyer once in NYC.”

