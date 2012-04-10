Why Morgan Stanley's Top Equity Strategist Is So Bearish

Adam Parker

Photo: Bloomberg

This morning, Morgan Stanley’s top equity strategist Adam Parker was on CNBC explaining his bearish outlook on stocks.Sam Ro summarized Adam Parker’s beliefsin a post at the end of March.



“Lower forecast earnings growth and more concentrated earnings among S&P stocks.” “Non-normalized interest rates and a vastly expanded Fed balance sheet.” “Much higher commodity prices, particularly oil.” “Index rebalancing has contributed to performance: 125 new firms have $82 billion more market cap than the outgoing companies had in 2006; also, 25% of income growth is from Apple.”

Parker’s conclusion:

“Don’t pay a higher multiple for today’s corporate earnings!“

