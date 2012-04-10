Why Morgan Stanley's Top Equity Strategist Is So Bearish

Photo: Bloomberg
This morning, Morgan Stanley’s top equity strategist Adam Parker was on CNBC explaining his bearish outlook on stocks.Sam Ro summarized Adam Parker’s beliefsin a post at the end of March.
- “Lower forecast earnings growth and more concentrated earnings among S&P stocks.”
- “Non-normalized interest rates and a vastly expanded Fed balance sheet.”
- “Much higher commodity prices, particularly oil.”
- “Index rebalancing has contributed to performance: 125 new firms have $82 billion more market cap than the outgoing companies had in 2006; also, 25% of income growth is from Apple.”
Parker’s conclusion:
“Don’t pay a higher multiple for today’s corporate earnings!“
For more on Parker’s negative outlook see here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.