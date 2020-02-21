Inside the 3-floor New York City penthouse ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is selling for $37.5 million

Getty Adam Neumann, former WeWork CEO.

It’s been six months since Adam Neumann was ousted from WeWork, a company he launched along with cofounder Miguel McKelvey in 2010.

Since leaving the company – with an exit package totaling $US1.7 billion – Neumann has kept a low profile. WeWork has shelved its IPO after a disastrous initial attempt: financial filings and media reports raised questions about Neumann’s leadership style and WeWork’s ability to become profitable.

WeWork has since gotten a new CEO, and is trying to move on from its embattled past. It seems that Neumann is looking to do that too, and has started to offload some of the properties he owns as part of his $US80 million real estate portfolio.

As first reported by Bloomberg’s Gillian Tan, Neumann is selling off some of his living space in New York City. The listing on Compass asks for $US37.5 million for two units: a three-floor penthouse and a duplex apartment on the first floor.

Take a look inside of the New York apartments where Neumann and his family once lived, and that the former WeWork CEO is looking to sell off.

Back in late 2017, Adam Neumann was worth $US2.6 billion as the CEO of WeWork, a successful $US20 billion co-working startup. He spent $US34.7 million to buy four of the luxury apartments in a building in Manhattan’s pricey Gramercy Park neighbourhood.

Compass The apartments, at 78 Irving Place, are located in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park.

While living there, Neumann combined two of the units he bought to create a single, three-floor penthouse. Neumann is now selling off two of the apartments in the building: the triplex penthouse, and two-floor residence on the first floor.

Google Maps The street view of 78 Irving Place.

Neumann is asking for $US37.5 million for the two units, nearly $US3 million more than he paid for the entire block of apartments in 2017.

Compass A street view of 78 Irving Place.

The listing on Compass refers to the building as an “intimate white-glove, pre-war condominium.” There are six total residences in 78 Irving Place: the three up for sale, another first-floor unit Neumann appears to still own, and only two other apartments belonging to other owners.

Compass A glimpse inside the property for sale at 78 Irving Place.

The three-floor apartment on the building’s fifth, sixth, and seventh floors is massive. It comprises 7,880 square feet and has five bedrooms to house Neumann’s family of seven. It also has a media room and a private roof deck.

Compass The floor plan for the three-floor penthouse apartment.

The penthouse was created when Neumann combined his $US18 million duplex apartment on the top floor, and another unit below it he had purchased for $US9.5 million. There are two sets of stairs — including this winding staircase — that connect the three floors.

Compass A glimpse inside the property for sale at 78 Irving Place.

The penthouse also has a total of six bathrooms, including two with opulent bathtubs like the one pictured.

Compass A glimpse inside the property for sale at 78 Irving Place.

The penthouse also has two walk-in closets and a dressing room — likely an area for further clothing storage, a mirror, and a vanity for makeup and other routines.

Compass A glimpse inside the property for sale at 78 Irving Place.

According to PropertyShark, Neumann paid $US199,799 in property taxes on the Irving Place apartments in 2018. That year, he spent over $US650,000 on property taxes in total.

Compass A glimpse inside the property for sale at 78 Irving Place.

It was previously reported neither of the first-floor apartments, which Neumann purchased for $US7.2 million, would be for sale. However, the Compass listing includes one of these units as part of the $US37.5 million price tag.

Compass The floor plan for the two-floor apartment also included in the listing.

The first-floor unit is much more modest: The duplex apartment has one bedroom and two bathrooms. Sources previously told Business Insider that this unit housed the personal support staff for Neumann and his family. The listing suggests the unit is “perfect for guest or staff accommodations.”

Compass A glimpse inside the property for sale at 78 Irving Place.

However, Neumann’s real estate purchases — which once totaled $US80 million — extend far beyond these luxury units. Neumann also a townhouse in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, a 60-acre farm outside New York City, “at least two” homes in the Hamptons, and a $US21 million home in San Francisco.

Getty We cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann.

Although he’s no longer at WeWork, Neumann is still considered a billionaire: His net worth is an estimated $US1 billion — likely due in part to the exit package Neumann was awarded. The package included a $US185 million “consulting fee” and the option to cash out nearly $US1 billion in WeWork shares.

Compass A glimpse inside the property for sale at 78 Irving Place.

