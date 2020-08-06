WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann is selling his San Francisco Bay Area compound for $27.5 million — look inside the 'Guitar House'

Jacob Eliot; Michael Kovac/Getty

Adam Neumann is selling off yet another piece of luxury real estate.

The WeWork cofounder and former CEO’s “Guitar House” in Northern California has officially hit the market for $US27.5 million, Beckie Strum reported for Mansion Global. Bloomberg first reported the impending listing last month.

The sprawling estate sits on 10 acres in Corte Madera, California, and includes a 10,000-square-foot main home, a two-bedroom guest house, a detached yoga studio, a wine cellar, staff quarters, and a poolside cabana.

Neumann bought the compound in 2018 for $US21.4 million. The property once belonged to legendary rock and roll concert promoter Bill Graham and was later “reimagined” by eco-architect Sim Van der Ryn, according to the listing.

Compass agent Joshua Deitch has the listing.

Take a look inside Neumann’s San Francisco Bay Area home.

Adam Neumann, the cofounder and former CEO of WeWork, has been trying to sell off millions of dollars of his real-estate portfolio in recent months.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah.

Neumann, who cofounded WeWork in 2010 with his wife, Rebekah Neumann, and Miguel McKelvey, was ousted from the company last year after its failed IPO.

Neumann was worth as much as $US14 billion before last year’s fiasco, but his fortune has since shrunk dramatically. He’s now worth between $US450 million and $US750 million, based on estimates from Forbes and Bloomberg.

After founding WeWork in 2010, Neumann and Rebekah spent more than $US80 million on at least five homes. But after moving to Israel to escape media scrutiny, they have been trying to offload them one by one.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Adam and Rebekah Neumann in 2009.

In February, the Neumanns put multiple units in their New York City townhouse on the market for a combined $US37.5 million.

And in March, they sold their house in the Hamptons for $US1.25 million after owning it for seven years, Mansion Global reported.

Their latest property to hit the market is a home in Corte Madera in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Corte Madera, a town of just under 10,000 people, is about 30 minutes by car from San Francisco.

Google Maps

In 2018, the median household income in Corte Madera was $US147,587 – more than double the national median of $US60,293, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

The Neumanns’ house in Corte Madera, asking $US27.5 million, sits on more than 10 acres on a hilltop that’s just minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge, according to the listing.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

Neumann bought the home in 2018 for $US21.4 million.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Bloomberg

The compound has a gated entry with a private driveway.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The home, known as the “Guitar House,” sits on land that was once owned by legendary rock and roll concert promoter Bill Graham.

Jacob Elliot

The property was later renovated by eco-architect Sim Van der Ryn.

The entry hall is an introduction to the home’s distinctive design style.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The main house has more than 10,000 square feet of living space.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The home weaves together the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The gourmet chef’s kitchen comes with two butler pantries.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The living room has its own bar area.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The expansive master suite comes with a fireplace and its own private patio.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The private outdoor area has ample seating space.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The attached master bathroom includes dual dressing areas …

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

… and a soaking tub with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, as well as a walk-in, glass-walled shower.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

There’s also a spacious master office.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

In addition to the master suite, the main home has three guest bedrooms.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The home was designed with abundant space for entertaining, like this billiards room …

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

… and the home theatre.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The aptly-named Guitar House also has a professional-grade music room that’s shaped like a guitar.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

The California compound’s outdoor space is just as luxurious as its interior.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

There’s plenty of space for al fresco dining and entertaining.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

Next to the outdoor swimming pool is a pool cabana with its own kitchen and half bathroom.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

Then there’s the guest house, which comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living area.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

But that’s not all. Neumann’s compound also includes an indoor regulation-size racquetball court, a yoga and fitness centre, and a wine cellar.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

Also on the 10-acre property are vegetable and herb gardens.

Jacob Elliot

Source: Compass

According to the listing, the new owner of the Guitar House can live “off the grid” thanks to the compound’s gardens, personal water well, and solar and geothermal systems.

Jacob Elliot

And don’t forget the greenhouse, the chicken coop, and last but not least, the bee harvesting farm.

