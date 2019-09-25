Adam Neumann tells staff that the spotlight on WeWork provides an 'opportunity to expand our global business to more people than ever before'

Getty WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann.

Adam Neumann, the embattled co-founder of WeWork who announced his resignation as CEO, sent an email to staff explaining his decision.

In the email, a copy of which was obtained by Business Insider, Neumann said the deluge of press about the company was actually an opportunity to grow the business even more.

Neumann also said he has never believed in the business, people or future of WeWork more than he does now.

Adam Neumann, the embattled co-founder of WeWork who resigned as CEO on Tuesday, sent an email to staff that touts the company’s growth prospects even as turmoil embroils the co-working giant.

“The spotlight on us has never been greater than at this moment, and with this visibility we have an opportunity to expand our global business to more people than ever before,” Neumann wrote in a staff email, a copy of which was obtained by Business Insider. “I have never believed in our business, our people, and our future more.”

Neumann also cited the intense public scrutiny that has enveloped the company since it filed paperwork for its planned IPO as the reason for why he decided to step down as CEO. WeWork this month delayed its highly anticipated public offering after mulling a huge valuation cut to lure investors spooked by its wide losses and unconventional corporate governance.

WeWork said in a statement on Tuesday that it would name two current execs, Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, as co-CEOs. In his email, Neumann called them “proven leaders that embody the ethos of our culture, with track records of scaling world-changing businesses.”

Neumann will stay on as non-executive chairman. His voting power will drop to three votes per share from 10 votes, a source familiar with the matter told Business Insider.

“As we take this next step in our company’s journey, I am equally ready to listen, grow, and continue working relentlessly on my commitment to all of you,” he said in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.