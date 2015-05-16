9 books the CEO of a $700 million company recommends everyone read

Adam Nash is the president and CEO of automated investing service Wealthfront, which manages over $US2 billion in client assets and is valued at $US700 million.
He’s also in high demand to deliver a presentation all over Silicon Valley — not on growing a business or the future of investing, but on basic personal finance.
As part of that presentation, he recommends nine books for people to get better educated about their money:
- “The Wall Street Journal Guide to Understanding Money and Investing,” by Kenneth M. Morris and Virginia B. Morris
- “The Millionaire Next Door,” by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko
- “A Random Walk Down Wall Street,” by Burton G. Malkiel
- “The Essays of Warren Buffett,” by Warren E. Buffett and Lawrence A. Cunningham
- “Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits,” by Philip A. Fisher
- “The Intelligent Investor,” by Benjamin Graham and Jason Zweig
- “Devil Take the Hindmost,” by Edward Chancellor
- “Why Genius Fails,” by Roger Lowenstein
- “Against the Gods: The Remarkable Story of Risk,” by Peter L. Bernstein
