9 books the CEO of a $700 million company recommends everyone read

Libby Kane

Adam Nash is the president and CEO of automated investing service Wealthfront, which manages over $US2 billion in client assets and is valued at $US700 million.

He’s also in high demand to deliver a presentation all over Silicon Valley — not on growing a business or the future of investing, but on basic personal finance.

As part of that presentation, he recommends nine books for people to get better educated about their money:

  1. The Wall Street Journal Guide to Understanding Money and Investing,” by Kenneth M. Morris and Virginia B. Morris
  2. The Millionaire Next Door,” by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko
  3. A Random Walk Down Wall Street,” by Burton G. Malkiel
  4. The Essays of Warren Buffett,” by Warren E. Buffett and Lawrence A. Cunningham
  5. Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits,” by Philip A. Fisher
  6. The Intelligent Investor,” by Benjamin Graham and Jason Zweig
  7. Devil Take the Hindmost,” by Edward Chancellor
  8. Why Genius Fails,” by Roger Lowenstein
  9. Against the Gods: The Remarkable Story of Risk,” by Peter L. Bernstein

