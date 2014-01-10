This Slow-Mo Video Makes The Boring Wait For The Subway Look Incredible

For most New Yorkers, waiting for the subway is nothing special. It’s a time to read, check your phone, think, or just stare blankly ahead.

But Berlin-based photographer Adam Magyar found a way to make the routine look beautiful.

His photography and video series “Stainless” captures subway trains arriving in stations and the people involved. Posted to Vimeo, this excerpt is taken from a high speed recording. The result is a slow motion panorama of New Yorkers waiting for a train, shot at Grand Central Terminal.

It’s worth taking two minutes to watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Adam Magyar – Stainless, 42 Street (excerpt) from Adam Magyar on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.