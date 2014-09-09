Adam Levine Tweets From An IPhone Days After Appearing Onstage With Samsung And Joking 'We're Going To Have A Ceremonial IPhone Burning'

Just last week, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine hopped onstage at Samsung’s big launch event for the Galaxy Note 4 and joked that he was “going to have a ceremonial iPhone burning after this.”

However, as The Verge has noticed a recent tweet from Levine that was sent from Twitter’s iPhone app.

The tweet has since been deleted, but it only goes to show that an increasing number of public figures and celebrities are choosing to associate themselves with phones and brands they don’t really use.

Samsung recently had English television presenter Rachel Riley help reveal its new Galaxy Note 4, Note Edge, and Gear VR devices at the same event Levine attended — but a tweet from Riley showed she was actually an iPhone user.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Twitter reveal the true preference of celebrity endorsers.

Two years ago, Oprah was caught tweeting about how great Microsoft Surface tablets were from an iPad, and last year, Blackberry’s then-Creative Director Alicia Keys blamed an iPhone tweet on hackers.

You can watch Adam Levine take the stage with Samsung and joke about the iPhone ceremonial burning below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.