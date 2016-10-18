Adam Levine is a drunken, sex-crazed Pokémon in Maroon 5's latest video

Maroon5VEVO/YouTube Adam Levine in Maroon 5’s ‘Don’t Wanna Know’ music video.

Apparently, when Maroon 5 saw the Pokémon Go craze in full swing, all they felt was a grim sense of empathy for their fellow celebrities — I’m referring, of course, to the Pokémon themselves. Being an object of the public’s affection isn’t easy, regardless of whether you’re Pikachu or Adam Levine.

That’s the jumping-off point for Maroon 5’s latest music video, which re-imagines Adam Levine, his bandmates, and his fellow celebrity pals — including Shaq, Sarah Silverman, Vince Vaughn, and Ed Helms — as Pokémon-like creatures, constantly chased down and captured by hordes of smartphone-wielding teens.

When one of them hops Adam Levine’s fence, he just zaps him into oblivion with a laser beam from his poolside recliner before taking a swig of whiskey. That’s probably not something the actual Adam Levine can do to trespassing paparazzi, but it definitely feels like some kind of power fantasy wish fulfillment.

It’s a goofy take on what it feels like to be famous, all wrapped up in a decidedly topical package.

Check out the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.