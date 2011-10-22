Adam Levine Gets Into It With Greg Gutfeld And Dina Lohan Is Drafting A Tell-All About Lindsay -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

Photo: flickr.com
- Adam Levine isn’t thrilled with being part of the Fox News soundtrack: he tweeted at the network to stop playing his music. Ever quick with a comeback, Greg Gutfeld responded: “Dear adam, That’s not music” and “fun joke: why did Maroon 5 cross the road? because crappy music is legal there! @adamlevine.”
- Lindsay Lohan was late for her resumed community service commitment — and the L.A. County Morgue told her to get lost. She’ll try again today.
- Meanwhile, Dina Lohan is rumoured to be drafting a tell-all about her daughter. The woman makes the “Toddlers and Tiaras” crew look like PTA president material.
- Everyone in London is agog over Stacy Keibler’s beauty — everyone but George Clooney, who’s kind of like, well, yeah. This is kind of what I do.
- Justin Bieber may have kissed a model in Argentina oh my God.
- And a short-lived 1987 sitcom that starred Matthew Perry predicted the 2011 death of Muammar Gadhafi. If “Mr. Sunshine” had done any such thing, it might still be on.
