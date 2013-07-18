Adam Levine Engaged To Victoria's Secret Model Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo recently rekindled their romance and he popped the question last night.

Maroon 5 frontman and “The Voice” mentor Adam Levine, 34, and Victoia’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, 24, split ways in late spring after briefly dating but have apparently had a change of heart.



On Tuesday, the couple confirmed not only were they on-again, but they’re engaged.

“Adam Levine and his girlfriend Behati Prinsloo are excited to announce they are engaged to be married,” Levine’s rep confirmed to People. “The couple recently reunited and Adam proposed this weekend in Los Angeles.”

The surprise announcement left fans scratching their heads, as just a few weeks ago Levine was photographed on a beach vacation with 21-year-old model Nina Agdal.

“The Nina thing was not that serious and was not going to last,” one source explains to Us Weekly. “After Adam broke up with Behati, he couldn’t stop thinking about her. He realised he really loved her and wanted to be with her.”

After parting ways with Agdal, Levine “got back with Behati right away,” said the Us source, and proposed to the Namibia-born model over the weekend.

The newly engaged couple celebrated their wedding plans on Tuesday with dinner at Peels restaurant in NYC. The couple ordered burgers and champagne and “canoodled in the booth” before leaving a “100 per cent tip” on their $50 restaurant bill.

“I’m a fan of marriage. People think that I keep pooh-poohing marriage, but I love it,” Levine said on “Oprah’s Next Chapter” in June. “I want to probably be married at some point.”

He added, “I don’t feel pressure to get married. I think that when it’s time, it’s going to be obvious and I’m going to do it and I’m going to really enjoy it.”

Apparently when Levine rekindled his romance with Prinsloo, it was “obvious.”

Perhaps it had something to do with these photos of Prinsloo strutting down the Victoria’s Secret catwalk:

In her real life, Prinsloo is more low key.

And often posts silly pictures to her Instagram account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.