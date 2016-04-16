Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo are selling their huge New York loft for $5.5 million

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images The genetically blessed singer and model are expecting a child this year.

Rocker and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine — along with his wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo — have just listed their downtown Manhattan loft apartment for $5.5 million.

The loft, which is in a prime SoHo spot just across the street from the Apple Store and above the upscale Stella McCartney boutique, is a whopping 2,800 square feet of light-filled, raw space, with 13-foot ceilings, original columns, and perfect-condition exposed brick. Prinsloo announced her pregnancy last month; the loft is a one-bedroom.

The famous couple bought the property in 2014 for $4.55 million. The six-story co-op is a historic building: in the 1970s, it was a haven for artists and makers, an artist-run gallery where the scene “bordered on lunacy, a place that defiantly refused to let itself be defined,” according to the New York Times. The history is documented in a book compiled by big-time gallerist David Zwirner.

Music is also part of its past: it was later the home of Greene Street Recording, where musicians like the Black Eyed Peas and Mos Def recorded albums.

It’s listed with Adam Mahfouda and Jules Borbely of the Oxford Property Group.

The central part of the huge, open-plan loft is this 60-foot living room. It's decorated in a quirky, homey style. Oxford Property Group Levine and Prinsloo have eclectic taste, as evidenced by this giant pool table which gets a central spot in the loft. Oxford Property Group If inclined, potential buyers can take the furniture as well, according to the listing. Oxford Property Group Vintage pinball machines and a jukebox are some of the other playful decorations in the loft. Oxford Property Group The open kitchen with black granite countertops has a functional island and bar stool seating. Oxford Property Group Windows look out over Greene Street, one of SoHo's iconic cobblestone roads. Oxford Property Group The exposed brick is in especially good condition, and it has unique arch detailing. Oxford Property Group The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet, too. Oxford Property Group Traditional radiators give the apartment an old-fashioned feel. Oxford Property Group In the giant marble bathroom, you'll even find his-and-hers robes. Oxford Property Group

