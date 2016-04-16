Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo are selling their huge New York loft for $5.5 million

Rocker and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine — along with his wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo — have just listed their downtown Manhattan loft apartment for $5.5 million.
The loft, which is in a prime SoHo spot just across the street from the Apple Store and above the upscale Stella McCartney boutique, is a whopping 2,800 square feet of light-filled, raw space, with 13-foot ceilings, original columns, and perfect-condition exposed brick. Prinsloo announced her pregnancy last month; the loft is a one-bedroom.
The famous couple bought the property in 2014 for $4.55 million. The six-story co-op is a historic building: in the 1970s, it was a haven for artists and makers, an artist-run gallery where the scene “bordered on lunacy, a place that defiantly refused to let itself be defined,” according to the New York Times. The history is documented in a book compiled by big-time gallerist David Zwirner.
Music is also part of its past: it was later the home of Greene Street Recording, where musicians like the Black Eyed Peas and Mos Def recorded albums.
It’s listed with Adam Mahfouda and Jules Borbely of the Oxford Property Group.
The central part of the huge, open-plan loft is this 60-foot living room. It's decorated in a quirky, homey style.
Levine and Prinsloo have eclectic taste, as evidenced by this giant pool table which gets a central spot in the loft.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.