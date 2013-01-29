Adam Levine And Andy Samberg Sing 'YOLO' In This Catchy 'SNL' Digital Short

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine teamed up with Andy Samberg and his Lonely Island crew to create a funny and super-catchy “Saturday Night Live” digital short music video titled “YOLO.””You only live once that’s the motto, so take a chill pill ease off the throttle,” is one example of the lyrics cautioning people to be careful because “you only live once.”



Even Kendrick Lamar makes an appearance to urge people to take absurd safety measures.

“There’s no such thing as too much Purell, this is a cautionary tale worthy of George Orwell.”

Watch the video below, it’ll have you singing “YOLO”:



SEE ALSO: Beyoncé addresses her lip-synching scandal >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.