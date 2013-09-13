Sports Reporter Makes 41 'Seinfeld' References In One Segment

Adam Lefkoe of WHAS 11 News did a very unique sportscast this past Sunday, referencing the hit TV sitcom “Seinfeld” 41 times in his segment.

As Lefkoe is going through his sportscast, he cleverly integrates some of the greatest lines from the 90’s TV show while going over news and highlights of the day.

The placement of each line throughout the broadcast is hysterical, incorporating the Seinfeld theme song along the way as well.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

