Adam Lanza's Psychiatrist Gave Up His Licence After Allegedly Having Sex With A Patient

A psychiatrist who at one time treated Sandy Hook elementary school shooter Adam Lanza surrendered his medical licence months before the massacre after allegations of misconduct surfaced, The Hartford Courant reports.

An unidentified female patient of Paul Fox gave a sworn statement to police saying she had a consensual sexual relationship with Fox from 2010 to 2011, according to The Courant. The woman also claims that another of Fox’s patients said she was having phone sex with him.

Fox gave up his licence in July 2012. He now lives in New Zealand.

When investigators contacted Fox to ask about Lanza, he said he last saw Lanza when he was 15 and that Lanza was “very rigid … resistant to engagement” and had “aggression problems.”

Lanza shot and killed 20 school children, six adults, and his mother before shooting himself inside Sandy Hook School on Dec. 14, 2012.

His mother, Nancy, acknowledged that he had mental problems. However, her son reportedly refused medication.

