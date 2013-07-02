Sandy Hook Massacre Mirrors A Mass Shooting That Happened 20 Years Ago

Investigators are looking into posts on gun message boards and edits to Wikipedia entries suggesting Connecticut school shooter Adam Lanza may have studies previous massacres, The Hartford Courant reports.



The postings from 2009 and 2010 — which authorities suspect are Lanza’s — reveal his obsession with guns and with other mass shootings. With a user name that authorities have not revealed but is believed to be Lanza’s, he edited the Wikipedia entry for a 1988 massacre that has eerie parallels to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

A gunman entered his former workplace, high-tech software company ESL Inc., and went on a rampage in which he fired about 50 shots, killed seven people, and wounded four others.

Here are some striking similarities between that gunman and Lanza:

They both wore earplugs during the attack.

They both stored lots of ammunition in vests they wore.

They both shot through the front doors of the target of their attacks.

They both used high-powered assault weapons during the attacks.

The Courant reports:

The poster believed to be Lanza delves deeply into Wikipedia’s account of the ESL shooting, revising it on at least four occasions in February 2010 and adding such details as the calibre and manufacturer of weapons in Farley’s arsenal.

Lanza might have been inspired by the ESL shooting and other massacres. He also collected newspaper clippings about other mass shootings, which were found inside his home after the Newtown, Conn. attack that killed 20 school children, six adults, and Lanza’s own mother.

