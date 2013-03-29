Investigators Found Books On Autism And The NRA At The Home Of The Newtown Shooter

Adam Lanza killed himself after opening fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The state of Connecticut on Thursday released a round of court documents detailing what investigators found in Newtown, Conn., shooter Adam Lanza’s home shortly after he killed 27 people in a horrific December massacre.



The books investigators found could spark a new round of discussion on some of the issues that have pervaded the national discussion since Newtown — especially on gun control and mental health.

Investigators found three books in the 20-year-old Lanza’s room:

“Look Me in the Eye — My Life with Asperger’s,” a 2008 book by Jon Elder Robison

“Born on a Blue Day — Inside the Mind of An Autistic Savant,” a 2007 book by Daniel Tammet

And an “NRA guide to the basics of pistol shooting.”

Investigators also discovered a blue folder in Lanza’s room entitled “Guns,” which contained a littany of paperwork and receipts, according to the documents.

They also found an NRA certificate, and an arsenal of guns and ammunition. Part of that list is below, via The News Times (Danbury, Conn.) reporter Libor Jany:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.